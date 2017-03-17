Classes offer women basic outdoors skills in a relaxed setting

Special Beyond BOW Program Offered April 8

FRANKFORT, Ky. (March 15, 2017) — Women who want a relaxed setting to learn more about the outdoors can now register for a special one-day Beyond BOW (Becoming an Outdoors-Woman) seminar being held April 8 at the Salato Wildlife Education Center in Frankfort.

Women who want to learn an outdoor skill or build upon their basic skills can sample from a variety of topics, including basic fishing, fun with air guns, beginner crossbow, bow hunting, tricks of the trade and more. A special class titled “Teaching Conservation with Live Animals” will give participants a behind-the-scenes look at how the Salato Center staff use animals to educate people about nature.

The event is limited to 50 women and classes are filling fast. Registration is open through March 27 by applying online at www.fw.ky.gov. Search under the keyword “bow” for registration and more information. Participants must be 18 or older.

The $50 registration fee includes two classes, equipment to use during classes, materials and lunch.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources offers the BOW program through its educational outreach efforts. The department launched Kentucky’s BOW program in 1995.