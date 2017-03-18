Man wanted considered armed and dangerous

BOLO – Armed and Dangerous:

Christopher “Critter” Curne: D.O.B. July 9, 1989; Height: 5’9″; Weight: 180; Eye Color: Blue; Hair Color: Brown

Mr. Curnel is wanted for attempted murder following a shooting on Lola Road north of Salem, KY on 03-26-2017. Mr. Curnel fled the scene.

Mr. Curnel should be considered armed and dangerous. Mr. Curnel was last known to be driving a Blue 1995 Chevrolet S-10 truck. The body of the truck is dark blue with light blue fenders on both sides of the front, and a primer gray tailgate. It also has an LED light bar between the headlights which is wired in with the vehicle’s dimmer switch on order to turn on with his bright lights. The truck bears a Kentucky Registration Plate:389LKJ.

Mr Curnel is wanted for :

1. Attempted Murder

2. Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree

3. Theft by Unlawful over $500

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Curnel, please contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 928-2122 or the Kentucky State Police at 1-800-222-5555. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 270 443-TELL. You may be eligible for a cash reward and remain anonymous.