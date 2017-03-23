Eight month investigation nets large quantity of drugs, cash

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports that three Graves County residents were arrested late Wednesday night, March 22, after a search of their residence located at 826 S 10th Street in Mayfield.

Redmon stated that drug detectives conducted an 8 month investigation of Cedrich Jackson, age 45 and Catherine Weatherbee, age 46. During the investigation several covert buys were conducted which ultimately led up to the search of the residence.

During the search of the residence a street value of $15,130.00 of Cocaine was located weighing in at approximately 151.20 grams. Several Hydrocodone and Alprazolam prescription meds were found not in proper containers and some with money inside the bottles with them. A large sum of money was found in excess of $11,000.00 was seized during the search that is believed to be proceeds of the illegal drug sales.

Those arrested and charges are as follows:

Cedrich Jackson — Trafficking Controlled Substance >4grams Cocaine 2nd Offense; Trafficking Controlled Substance <4 grams Cocaine 2nd Offense; Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st >10 DU drug unspecified; Trafficking Controlled Substance 3rd >20 DU drug unspecified; Prescription not in Proper Container 5 counts; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Catherine Weatherbee — Trafficking Controlled Substance >4grams Cocaine 1st Offense; Trafficking Controlled Substance <4 grams Cocaine 1st Offense; Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st >10 DU drug unspecified; Trafficking Controlled Substance 3rd >20 DU drug unspecified; Prescription not in Proper Container 5 counts; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jamel Alubahi — Trafficking Controlled Substance >4grams Cocaine 1st Offense

All three were lodged in the Graves County Detention Center. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, KSP Drug Task Force and the Mayfield Police Department.