Gillespie out as head Marshall County boys’ coach

Draffenville – According to a news release sent today from Marshall County High School Athletic Director Jeff Stokes, Marshall County High School has decided to seek a new head boys’ basketball coach.

The release from the school said, “Marshall County High School has decided to look for new leadership in its boys’ basketball program and will begin the process of looking for its ninth head basketball coach. After 13 seasons, Coach Gus Gillespie will leave Marshall County High School with a record of 293 wins and 119 losses. The search for a new coach will begin immediately.”

Gillespie and the Marshals have struggled for the past three seasons. This year the Marshals finished with a 21-11 won/loss record. They lost the Fourth District Championship game at home and were knocked out of the regional tournament in their first game. Last year the Marshals finished with a 16-16 won/loss record and in 2014-15 the Marshals finished their season with a 13-16 won/loss record.