Wildcats claw their way into NCAA Sweet Sixteen with opening wins

Cats advance to Sweet 16

It wasn’t easy, but John Calipari’s Wildcats were able to fend off two feisty mid-major squads to advance to the Sweet 16.

The Wildcats opened NCAA tournament play on Friday evening against Northern Kentucky University. In the school’s first ever appearance in the NCAA tournament, the Norse gave Kentucky all it could handle the Wildcats eventually winning 79-70.

On Sunday, Kentucky faced Wichita State in a second round rematch from the 2014 NCAA tournament. In 2014, the Shockers entered the game undefeated on the season and the No. 1 overall seed only to be upset by the eighth-seeded Wildcats.

In this year’s match-up, Wichita State entered the contest with the longest winning streak in the country and looking for revenge. After a 40-minute slugfest, however, the Wildcats yet again emerged victorious by a score of 65-62.

The Wildcats, now owners of the longest win-streak in the country, move on to Memphis for the South Regional. Kentucky will join a cast of bluebloods including UCLA, North Carolina, and Butler for a chance to go to the Final Four.

Kentucky will face UCLA at 8:40 p.m. CST on Friday. The winner will face the winner of Butler/UNC game on Sunday.

SEC surprises while ACC falters

After sending nine teams to the NCAA tournament, the ACC had a disastrous opening weekend with only North Carolina advancing to the second weekend. The SEC, however, had a fantastic opening weekend with Florida, Kentucky, and South Carolina all advancing to the Sweet 16.

South Carolina provided the biggest stunner of the weekend by knocking off the second-seeded Duke Blue Devils. Arkansas also played North Carolina extremely well and suffered mightily from a horrible missed call at the end of the game.

Coach’s wife becomes the story of the UK/Wichita State Game

Wichita State’s Gregg Marshall was once thought to lead a short list of candidates to fill the void if John Calipari ever left Kentucky for the NBA. After Sunday’s game against Wildcats, however, that’s likely no longer the case.

Marshall’s wife, Lynn, caused a scene during the game with obscenity-laced tirades and erratic behavior. After Kentucky Sports Radio’s Drew Franklin posted a video of Marshall on Twitter, the NCAA threatened to pull Kentucky Sports Radio’s media credentials if the video wasn’t removed. Lynn Marshall was later asked to leave the arena and was escorted from her seat.

The story has since blown up into a national story involving free speech and intimidation by the NCAA.