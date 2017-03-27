Pagel resigns as soccer coach

Coach Andy Pagel, head coach of boys’ soccer at Marshall County High School, has announced his resignation as head coach of the Marshall County Marshals Boys’ Soccer team. The announcement about Coach Pagel’s resignation was released by the Marshall County Athletic office Monday.

Coach Pagel ends his six year head coaching career at MCHS with a record of 85 wins, 41 losses, and 9 ties. He has led the Marshals to two regional titles and three district championships.

He was an assistant coach for the Marshals for over ten years before becoming the head coach in 2011. Coach Pagel said that he is stepping back from coaching the boys’ program to spend more time with his family. He will remain the girls’ middle school head coach.