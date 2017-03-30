Benton man arrested after shots fired at services worker during home visit

BENTON, KY (March 30, 2017) – On Thursday, March 30, 2017, at approximately 10:40 a.m., Kentucky State Police Post 1 received a call that shots had been fired at a Department of Community Based Services worker in Marshall County. Preliminary investigation has shown Alexia Pritchett, a DCBS worker, was conducting a home visit on Abraham Road, when an adult male began firing shots from a long gun. Ms. Pritchett was able to escape without injury.

Troopers responded to Abraham Road, where they located and arrested James E. Butler, age 51, of Benton, Kentucky. Mr. Butler was charged with 1st Degree Wanton Endangerment (Class D Felony) and was lodged at the Marshall County Jail.

The Kentucky State Police were assisted by the Marshall County Sheriff Department and Benton Police Department. The investigation is continuing by Trooper Donald Bowman. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.