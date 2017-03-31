Big Blue Notes: Tarheels end Wildcats run to the final four with last second shot in Elite Eight

Cats fall in Memphis

When the brackets were released on Selection Sunday, most surmised the murder’s row in the South Region would be a huge task for the Wildcats to overcome. As the tournament got underway, the top teams in other regions began getting upset in the first weekend. Of course, the South Region went according to seed with all four of the top teams advancing to the second weekend. With North Carolina, Kentucky, UCLA, and Butler, the region’s Sweet 16 and Elite 8 matchups ended up with a better slate of teams than the eventual Final Four.

After playing one of their best games of the season in Friday night’s Sweet 16 matchup with UCLA, John Calipari’s Cats unfortunately were unable to find the same magic against North Carolina in Sunday’s Elite 8 game. While Kentucky put up a valiant effort against the top-seeded Tarheels, foul trouble and cold shooting led to the Wildcats’ demise.

Despite the disappointing finish, John Calipari’s squad did end the season playing their best basketball of the season with a chance to win the tournament. Had the Cats been able to advance to the Final Four, Kentucky likely would have travelled to Phoenix as the favorite to win the national title.

The Wildcats finished the season with a 32-6 record, SEC regular season and tournament champions, and a trip to the Elite 8 for the sixth time in Calipari’s eight years.

Booker scores 70 points

While the Cats were fighting for a chance to play in Phoenix, former Wildcat Devin Booker had a historic night for the Phoenix Suns. Booker, now in his second NBA season, scored a franchise-record 70 points for the Suns against the Boston Celtics on Friday evening.

The former Cat joined some of the most elite company in NBA history with the feat. Prior to Booker’s historic night, only Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, Elgin Baylor, David Robinson, and David Thompson had crossed the 70-point threshold. At just 20 years of age, Devin Booker also became the youngest player to ever score that many.

Perhaps even more impressive was that Booker only had 19 points at the half before scoring 23 in the third quarter and 28 in the fourth. The sharpshooter went 24-26 from the free-throw line and 21-40 from the field.

As a member of the second platoon during the Wildcat’s historic 38-1 team in 2015, scouts were aware of Booker’s talent. However, no one anticipated the type of numbers he’s put up in his two NBA seasons.