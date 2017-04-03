The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is joining our neighboring transportation agencies to commemorate National Work Zone Safety Week April 3-7, 2017.

There are several work zones along our parkways, Interstate 69, and Interstate 24 in western Kentucky that require extra caution, particularly as we experience our annual Spring Break traffic surge along the I-24 Corridor.

Please see the attached graphic and Work Zone Safety Fact Sheet.

Work zone safety reminders on the web pages at www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1 and www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict2.