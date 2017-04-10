Kentucky State Police Investigating Fatal House Fire

KUTTAWA, KY (April 9, 2017) – Kentucky State Police Post 1 received a fire alarm for a residence on Lake Barkley Drive in Lyon County, on Sunday, April 9, 2017, just after 6:00 a.m. KSP Post 1 also received a call from a resident on Lake Barkley Drive, stating his neighbor’s house was on fire. Kuttawa Fire Department and Eddyville Fire Department responded to the residence. Upon their arrival, fire and smoke were noted coming from the residence. After the fire was extinguished, a body was located inside the house.

Patricia S. Hoss, age 80, of Kuttawa, Kentucky was pronounced dead at the scene by Lyon County Coroner Ronnie Patton. Investigators at the scene believe Ms. Hoss died as a result of the fire, but are awaiting confirmation from an autopsy scheduled tomorrow at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but no foul play is suspected.

KSP was assisted at the scene by Kuttawa Fire Department, Eddyville Fire Department, Eddyville Police Department, Lyon County Ambulance Service, and the Lyon County Coroner.

The investigation is continuing by KSP Detective David Dick and Investigator Mike Smith. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.