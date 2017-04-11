4-H Camp Registration Deadline Extended

Marshall County is set to go to 4-H Camp on Wednesday, July 5th – Saturday, July 8th with Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, and Graves Counties. The fun-filled four day and three night camp is held at the West Kentucky 4-H Camp in Dawson Springs. The planning of great classes, fun activities, educational programs, and much more are already in the works. And the deadline to register for 4-H Camp is right around the corner!

The 2017 Marshall County 4-H Camp deadline has been extended to Wednesday, May 17th from the previously published date of May 3rd. Marshall County youth between the ages of 9-13 who wish to attend camp must have their registration forms and $25 non-refundable payment into the Marshall County Extension Office by May 17th. Registrations and scholarship applications will not be accepted unless fully completed and first payment made.

The cost of 4-H camp is $175 per camper. This fee includes lodging, meals, transportation, camp T-shirt, and much more. Due to the generosity of local businesses, organizations, and others, there are some scholarships available. Parent/guardians and the camper must complete their respective parts on the back of the Marshall County 4-H camp registration form, scholarship applications, and first payment must be turned into the Extension Office or postmarked by May 17th to be considered for a scholarship. Registrations will be accepted after May 17th on a space available basis only, but those campers will not qualify for a scholarship.

4-H Camp registration forms are available from your child’s school office or the Marshall County Extension Office. The Extension Office is located at 1933 Mayfield Highway (corner of Slickback Road and Highway 58) or call 527-3285 to request one be mailed to you.

