Golf Tournament to benefit Marshall County Exceptional Center

The Marshall County Exceptional Center is pleased to announce that preparations for the annual Spring Golf Tournament fundraiser is under way.

The Mike Miller Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on April 22, at the Calvert City Golf & County Club with a 4-person scramble, dinner and live auction. Ladies and couples teams are welcome to participate.

Entry fees are $75.00 per player, includes dinner or $300.00 per team, includes dinner. Dinner only is $10.00. Likewise there are opportunities to sponsor a hole for $100.00 or corporate sponsorships for $500.00.

All funds raised during the golf tournament and live auction that follows will benefit the Marshall County Exceptional Center, a 501 C-3 private non-profit day training facility for adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. We are always appreciative to receive donations of auction items as well, any donation is greatly valued. All donations are tax deductible and we are happy to provide a tax receipt upon request.

Registration for golfers begins at noon on April 22 with Shotgun start at 1:00 P.M. and the live auction and dinner will begin at 5:00 p.m. A drawing for golf irons will be during the auction.

Join the fun for a great time that supports an even greater cause! The agency relies on fundraisers to be able to offer the services that the individuals rely upon, without fundraisers such as the MCEC Mike Miller Memorial Golf Tournament MCEC simply could not operate. Again, all donations are tax deductible and are greatly appreciated. Call 270-527-1327 to register for a team, sponsor a hole, provide a corporate sponsorship, donate an auction item, or to ask any questions you may have. MCEC staff looks forward to another great event!

Make all checks payable to: Marshall County Exceptional Center, P.O. Box 423, Benton, Kentucky 42025

To pay via PayPal please visit our website at www.m-c-e-c.org (an additional $5.00 process fee will apply)

Registration form may be printed by clicking here. For more info please call or email Melonie Chambers, CEO at meloniec@m-c-e-c.org