In case you missed the 2017 Tater Day festivities

Tater Day 2017 in Benton, Kentucky

The 2017 “Tater Day” festivities wrapped up on Monday morning, April 3, with the festival’s annual parade. Judy Jaco was chosen as Grand Marshal for this year. The Marshall County High School drill teams led the Marching Marshals up Benton’s Main Street beginning at 11 a.m. and made the entire route without having any rain fall at all. There were showers later in the day but not until well after parade time. The threat of rain probably cut the crowd back somewhat but the parade was packed with floats and many different parade units and some of the onlookers said they thought the parade was one of the best in recent years. -Loyd Ford/The Lake News photos. Click here to view slideshow.