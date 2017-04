Briensburg – Christian Fellowships School’s Lady Eagles crushed Fulton County’s Lady Pilots 12-2 in a softball game played at CFS yesterday afternoon. The Lady Eagles hit the ball well and recorded 10 hits in the game and had only two errors.

Christian Fellowship’s Maddie Ort was the winning pitcher.

CFS’s Jaycie Jackson led the way for the Lady Eagles with three hits and five RBIs. Jackson is a freshman at CFS. Click here for game stats.