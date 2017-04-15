NMMS hosting K9 Walk for Warriors

North Marshall Middle School will be hosting their inaugural “K9 Walk for Warriors” on Saturday, May 13 at Mike Miller Park. All donations will go towards funding to train a PTSD service dog for a local veteran in need.

The mission of the walk is to promote community involvement in the students by providing them with a mission to serve. The students are sponsoring a community-wide fun walk for dogs and the people they love! ALL funds raised will be dedicated to training a PTSD Service Dog for a Veteran in need.

• 23 veterans take their own life every day in America because of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

• PTSD often prevents our local veterans from re-entering society and from living a full and productive life. In a very real sense, they have been left behind.

• It has been proven that the presence of a well-trained PTSD partner dog can alleviate symptoms, help veterans cope with their experiences, and SAVE LIVES!

• All of the proceeds will go to help our LOCAL veterans. They are our friends, our families, our community!

How Can I Participate? Walk with your Dog

• Walk 1 mile with your 4-legged friend ($25) Pre-registration. Maximum 6ft leash required.

Sponsor a Student

• Make a pledge for each mile a student walks. Students must earn $50 to earn community service credit. If they raise $100 they get to walk in the dog walk for free.

Make a Donation.

Flat donations are also accepted.

Become a Corporate Sponsor

Platinum: $250 Top spot on T-shirt with your LOGO

Gold: $100 Middle section of our T-shirt medium font

Silver: $50 Lower section of T-shirt in smaller font

Volunteer to help

There will be a need for lots of help, so email to set up a time!

For Questions or to Sponsor a Student contact daniel.whitesides@marshall.kyschools.us (270) 395- 7108.