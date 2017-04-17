Simmons leaves Marshall County to take position at Tennessee school

Draffenville – The head coaching vacancies at Marshall County High School continue to pile up as Lady Marshal Head Coach Joseph Simmons has chosen to take the head coaching position at Goodpasture Christian School in Madison, TN which is located just north of Nashville. Marshall County Athletic Director Jeff Stokes released an announcement about Simmons leaving and the opening for the head coaching position this morning.Stokes said the search for someone to lead the Lady Marshal program would begin immediately.

Coach Simmons issued a state in the release about his leaving Marshall County High School. He said, “I have been offered and opportunity my family and I could not pass up. I have enjoyed my seven years at Marshall County and will always cherish the time that I had to serve as the Head Coach of the Lady Marshals. I want to thank all my current and former assistant coaches, players, support staff for all their hard work and dedication to the program. I especially want to thank all the loyal fans for the encouragement they have given our teams over the past seven seasons. Also, I want to thank the administration for their support and allowing me the opportunity to be a part of the most storied program in the Commonwealth.”

Simmons has an overall won loss record as head coach of the Lady Marshals of 178 wins and 59 losses. Under him the Lady Marshals had two district championships and three consecutive Region 1 titles from 2012 to 2014.