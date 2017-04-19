I-24 at Livingston-Marshall Line restricted to one lane Thursday

Traffic ADVISORY

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to restrict westbound traffic to one lane on Interstate 24 in MARSHALL County on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

Westbound I-24 will be restricted to one lane near the 29 mile marker to allow repairs to a wash along the shoulder area. This is along I-24 just west of the I-24 Tennessee River Bridge at the Livingston-Marshall County Line.

All westbound traffic will move to the left-hand or passing laine in this work zone from approximately 8 a.m., to about 3 p.m., CDT, on Thursday. Delays should be minimal.

Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.

