KSP arrest murder suspect located in Lyon County RV Park

KUTTAWA, KY (April 19, 2017) – Kentucky State Police Post 1 Troopers are on the scene of a burglary at Rocky Ridge RV Park in Lyon County. Troopers arrived on scene just after 1:00 p.m. today while assisting Clarksville TN Police Department with an ongoing murder investigation.

While at Rocky Ridge RV Park, Troopers located and took into custody Quintin D. Bird, age 21, of Cadiz, Kentucky just before 3:00 p.m. inside a camper. During the apprehension of Bird, KSP Troopers were assisted by Lyon County Sheriff Office.

Bird was transported by Lyon County Ambulance Service to a local hospital, where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Once medically cleared, Bird will be charged in Kentucky with Burglary 2nd Degree and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

KSP Post 1 Detectives remain on scene awaiting the arrival of Clarksville PD personnel, to assist with locating and processing evidence related to Tennessee’s ongoing murder investigation.

The KSP investigation is being lead by Detective Sergeant Trey Green. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.