Heath is new Marshall County High School head soccer coach

Draffenville – Donnie Heath is the new head coach for Marshall County High School’s boys’ soccer squad. Heath has been the assistant coach for the soccer for several years and also coaches the Middle School boys’ soccer team.

Heath was introduced as the new head coach at Marshall County High School last Friday afternoon.

Heath said Tuesday that he would have the team focus on three things: working hard, playing for each other and playing as a team.

Heath explained the level of soccer play in the boys’ first region has gone up a lot, but he said, “We expect to be a part of the conversation.”

Heath said his staff will include Brian Blevins, Nathan Arant and Tyler McKenty. All three had been actively coaching in the soccer program already and they along with Heath are former Marshall County High School soccer players.

Heath said he really appreciated the support and confidence the Marshall County High School Athletic Department had placed in him by choosing him to fill the head coaching position.

Heath said, “We are trying to develop boys on the field so that they will be good people on and off the field and be good neighbors.”