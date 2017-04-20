UK to offer second wheat field school in Princeton, KY

By Katie Pratt

PRINCETON, Ky., (April 19, 2017) – The University of Kentucky Wheat Science Group will offer the second of three field schools April 26 at the UK Research and Education Center in Princeton.

The field schools are a series of hands-on trainings that serve as in-depth educational opportunities for experienced wheat producers, crop advisers and farm managers.

During the school, participants will learn how to identify and treat challenges in the field that occur in wheat prior to and at flowering. Some of the topics UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment specialists will discuss include growth regulators for wheat, fungicide application timing, late nitrogen applications for protein, tillage and traffic impacts on growth, insect management during grain storage and ryegrass control.

Certified Crop Advisers can receive continuing education credits in the following areas: one in nutrient management, two in soil and water, two in pest management and 1.5 in crop management. Pesticide applicators can receive three general and two specific hours in categories 1A, 10 and 12.

The school costs $60 and will occur regardless of weather. Lunch is provided. To register for this session, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wheat-field-school-pre-heading-tickets-30865542669. Preregistration is required as the class is limited to 30 people. Direct registration questions to Kelsey Mehl, 270-365-7541, ext. 200 or kelsey.mehl@uky.edu.

The third training in the series will be Sept. 13 and will cover pre-planting decisions. Watch for more information closer to that date.

The schools are funded in part by the Kentucky Small Grain Growers Association.