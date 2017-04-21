Big Blue Notes: Ky roster continues to take shape as Coach Calipari picks up players

Cats add commitment, lose Humphries

John Calipari added a much needed commitment to the 2017-18 roster this past week with the addition of Jemarl Baker. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound shooting guard was originally committed to the University of California before coach Cuonzo Martin left to take the Missouri job.

Prior to Baker’s commitment, the Wildcats only had three scholarship guards on the upcoming roster. The California native is expected to play a reserve role behind Hamidou Diallo at shooting guard. Baker is rated by ESPN as a four-star prospect and the 65th overall best player in the class of 2017.

The Wildcats also lost another player to the professional ranks this past week. Sophomore Isaac Humphries announced he would enter his name in the NBA draft and hire an agent. The seven-foot Aussie is not projected to be drafted in June’s NBA draft, but is expected to play professionally in Europe or Australia.

The departure of Humphries leaves only Bam Adebayo, Sacha Killeya-Jones, Wenyen Gabriel, and Tai Wynyard as possible returnees from last season’s roster. Adebayo has announced his intentions to enter the draft, but is not hiring an agent in order to leave a return to Lexington possible.

One and Not Done

ESPN’s highly acclaimed series, 30 for 30, debuted its two-hour feature on Kentucky coach John Calipari this past Thursday. The film highlights the Hall of Famer’s polarizing collegiate coaching career through his days at UMass, Memphis, and Kentucky. The program also highlights the pivotal moments that led to Calipari’s embracing of the one-and-done philosophy.

The program will air on the ESPN family of networks throughout the coming weeks.

Cats in NBA Playoffs

Seven former Wildcats will be participating in the NBA playoffs. Kentucky is tied with North Carolina and UCLA with the most players of any school to be participating in post season play.

In the Western Conference, Trey Lyles and the Jazz will be taking on the Clippers. Enes Kanter and the Thunder are facing off with the Houston Rockets, and Andrew Harrison and the Memphis Grizzlies are playing the San Antonio Spurs.

In the Eastern Conference, former Cats James Young and Rajon Rondo will be squaring off as the Celtics and Bulls play in the first round. The Bulls also feature two former Murray State players in Cameron Payne and Isaiah Canaan. Patrick Patterson and Toronto Raptors are playing the Bucks while John Wall will lead his Washington Wizards against the Atlanta Hawks.

NBA post season games are televised on TNT and the ESPN family of networks.