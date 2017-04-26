Death Investigation Underway at Kentucky State Penitentiary

An in-custody death on the afternoon of April 25, 2017 at Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville is under investigation. A 39-year-old inmate was being housed in the restrictive custody unit for fighting. He began self-harm actions and staff attempted to prevent the behavior.

Kentucky State Police Post 1 dispatch received a call from the Kentucky State Penitentiary at approximately 2:30 p.m. for an inmate not breathing. Lyon County Ambulance Service responded to the penitentiary. Upon their arrival, they requested the Coroner be notified.

Lyon County Deputy Coroner Sheena Snow arrived at the penitentiary a short time later, along with a KSP Trooper. Deputy Snow pronounced the inmate, Marcus J. Penman, age 39, originally of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, dead at the scene. KSP Detective Cory Hamby is conducting an investigation into the death.

Kentucky State Police Post 1 is in charge of the investigation. For more information contact Trooper Jody Cash at 270.856.3721 (w), 270.356.6264 (c); or jody.cash@ky.gov.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.