Kentucky State Police Investigating Human Remains Found in Trigg County

UPDATE:

CADIZ, KY (April 26, 2017) – A female body was located in a wooded area overnight during the ongoing search of the area. The body, which is believed to be related to the previously located human remains, has been turned over to Trigg County Coroner John Mark Vinson. The original remains, which were found in a yard, consisted of a skull.

The skull and body will be taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The Kentucky Medical Examiner will assist in confirming the two are related, as well as other details such as the cause and date of death.

ORIGINAL:

CADIZ, KY (April 25, 2017) – On Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Kentucky State Police Post 1 was notified by Trigg County Dispatch that human remains had been located on Oak Grove Church Road. KSP Troopers and Detectives arrived on scene a short time later and spoke to the original caller, a property owner on the road. The caller took KSP personnel to the remains.

The remains have been collected and turned over to Trigg County Coroner John Mark Vinson. The remains will be examined by the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office for confirmation of their origin. If the remains are confirmed to be of human origin, KSP will attempt to determine the identity of the person involved.

Several properties in the area have been searched by Troopers and Detectives. Canine support is being provided by Pulaski County (Illinois) Search and Rescue.

At the time of this release, KSP Troopers, Detectives, Pulaski County Search and Rescue, and the Trigg County Coroner remain on the scene, searching for further evidence related to this investigation.

KSP was also assisted by Trigg County Sheriff Department and Trigg County Animal Control during the initial response.

The investigation is continuing by Detective Brian Hill. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.