Prayer service set for support of those impacted by drug use

Calvert City has suffered more than its fair share of loss due to drugs. The Calvert City Ministerial Alliance is holding “A Service of Hope” and Candle Light Prayer Circle at the Calvert City Civic Center on Thursday evening, May 4, 2017. The event will coincide with the National Day of Prayer.

The special service will begin at 7:30 p.m. inside the Civic Center, which is located on 5th Avenue in Calvert City across the street from the Rolling Hills Shopping Plaza.

There will be speakers from the Calvert City Ministerial Alliance and community leaders. Four Rivers Church praise band will perform for the service.

At 8 p.m. there will be a candle light service outside and to the rear of the Civic Center in Doctor’s Park (formerly North Park). Candles will be supplied for the service. Those who wish to participate in the candle light service will move from inside the building to the outdoor service.

An organizer of the event Mrs. Teri Ford has said the Calvert City community is in need of prayer and support. As a part of the effort she and others are preparing free packages of Zinnia seeds to be distributed during the event. Mrs. Ford is asking people to plant zinnias in their lawns in a visible location to remind passersby to pray for those suffering from personal loss that has resulted from the use of drugs.

The Service of Hope is an interdenominational effort by the Calvert City Community of faith to bring support for people affected by drug use and to make more people aware that drug abuse is a disease. Mrs. Ford and other members of the ministerial alliance chose the National Day of Prayer to bring people together to work for a better solution for healing the disease of drug abuse in our community.