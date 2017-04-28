Local attorney faces charges after failing to forward settlement money to clients

UPDATE: (April 28, 2017, 4:30 p.m.)



Additional charge filed against James “Grant” King

On April 28th, 2017 after reading this press release, a second client and victim of J. Grant King Law reported an almost identical experience. The victim was involved in an accident on April 7th, 2015 and hired Grant King to negotiate a settlement with the insurance company. After not hearing anything for over a year, the victim checked with the insurance company on September 28th, 2016 and was told the case had been settled on May 4th, 2016 for $17,500. The victim stated that he hadn’t received any payment to date from Grant King.

Detectives were able to confirm through bank records that Grant King had deposited a check of $17,500 made out to King Law and the victim for a personal injury settlement on May 6th, 2016. Also bank records showed the victim didn’t receive any form of payment from Grant King before the money was exhausted from the escrow account. As with the original investigation, most of the money was removed by Grant King or spent on personal expenses.

Grant King was charged with another count of Theft by Failure to make required disposition of property $10,000 or more.

The Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating multiple other complaints involving Grant King. It is also believed that additional victims remain.

ORIGINAL:

A local attorney faces charges stemming from a criminal complaint that a client filed with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.

On April 27th, 2017, 43 year old James “Grant” King was arrested on 2 counts of Theft by failure to make required disposition of property $10,000 or more.

These charges stem from an investigation that began in February after the Sheriff’s Office received a complaint alleging that Grant King, a local attorney, had failed to pay settlement money collected to his clients. The investigation showed in February of 2016, Grant King was hired to represent a couple who had been involved in an accident. Grant King was to negotiate a settlement agreement with Nationwide Insurance. Within 6 weeks of being hired, Grant King had settled both claims, collecting a combined $93,000 without consulting with his clients to seek their approval on the amounts being settled for. Grant King failed to notify his clients that he had settled and collected with Nationwide and the clients only found out after they began investigating why the case had not been settled. After being told by Nationwide Insurance that the case had been settled, Grant King was confronted and he told his clients the paperwork must have been misplaced and the money was still sitting in escrow. The clients, not believing this, filed a criminal complaint with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.

Through the investigation, detectives were able to view Grant King’s escrow account statements. The statements showed Grant King deposited the combined $93,000 in March and April of 2016 and by the end of April all the money had been removed from the account. Transaction records showed approximately half the money went to Grant King himself, with the rest being written for payroll, personal expenses, and what is believed to be other clients that he may have owed money. Detectives were unable to locate any records where the clients in this case received any money or where any medical bills associated from the accident had been paid.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely.