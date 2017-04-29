Big Blue Notes: Who stays, who leaves, questions remain for Wildcats

Diallo to test NBA waters

Kentucky freshman Hamidou Diallo has announced he will enter his name in the NBA draft, but will not hire an agent in order to leave a return to Lexington possible. While the news adds to the Big Blue Nation’s anxiety over next year’s roster, most around the program expected Diallo to test the waters.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard is an unusual case in the NBA’s one-and-done rule. Diallo graduated high school in the spring of 2016, but opted to attend a prep school in Massachusetts instead of entering the college ranks. After playing for half a season for Putnam Science Academy, the New York native decided he was ready to attend college.

John Calipari added Diallo to the Kentucky roster in January of this past season. While the highly touted guard was eligible to play, Calipari thought holding Diallo out of competition would benefit his overall development.

Diallo was considered a top-ten prospect in the class of 2017 rankings, and his draft eligibility has garnered the interest of NBA scouts. While Calipari encouraged Diallo to test the draft waters, most around the program believe he’ll return to Lexington next season.

Three left on the recruiting big board

With Kentucky’s 2017-18 roster in a major state of flux, three names remain on John Calipari’s recruiting board. Graduate transfer Cameron Johnson, big man Mohamed Bamba, and sharpshooter Kevin Knox are the last of the big targets for John Calipari. All three players are exceptional talents and would likely start on the Wildcats roster next season.

Johnson, a 6-foot-8 wing, is the most sought after transfer in the country. After redshirting his freshman year at Pittsburgh, Johnson earned his bachelor’s degree in just three years. He would be able to play immediately for the Wildcats with two years of eligibility remaining.

Johnson shot over 41 percent from behind the arc last season while averaging 12 points, five rebounds, and two assists. He recently cut his list to six schools including UK, Arizona, UCLA, Oregon, Ohio State, and TCU.

John Calipari also remains in hot pursuit of Mohamed Bamba. The seven-foot center is considering Kentucky, Duke, Michigan, and Texas. Bamba is a game-changer on the defensive end and would give John Calipari a rim protector similar to Anthony Davis.

The Wildcats also continue to pursue sharpshooter Kevin Knox. Knox has narrowed his list to Kentucky, Duke, UNC, Florida State, and Missouri. The Wildcats are not considered a favorite to land the 6-foot-9 forward.