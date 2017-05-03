Terry Birdsong gets “homecoming” welcome as new MCHS head boys’ basketball coach

Draffenville – There isn’t anyone who has a better pedigree to become the new Head Boys Basketball Coach at Marshall County High School than Terry Birdsong. Coach Birdsong was introduced earlier this afternoon as the new head coach of the Marshals by MCHS Principal Amy Waggoner in front of the members of the team, their parents, Birdsong’s former team members, his family and a crowd of long time Marshall County basketball boosters. It was as Mrs. Waggoner said in her introduction “homecoming at Marshall County High School”.

Coach Birdsong not only is a product of Marshall County basketball his entire family is steeped in Marshall County basketball. He noted in his remarks that his mother has held chair seat tickets for Marshall County basketball ever since the construction of the gymnasium and that his sister had led the Lady Marshals to a Kentucky High School girls championship. He did not mentioned that he himself had blistered the nets at Rupp Arena in the Kentucky Boys’ Sweet Sixteen against the best basketball talent Kentucky had to offer at the time.

Birdsong is a 21 year boys’ basketball head coach with a career record of 430 wins and 213 losses. Over the last 15 years his teams have appeared in the Region 1 championship eight times. Twice he coached teams to the Elite Eight in state tournament play. He has been selected the All Purchase Coach of the year three times and he has twice been selected Coach of the Year by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches. He is the only coach in KHSAA history to lead two or more different schools to the Kentucky Sweet Sixteen.

Birdsong is the only boys’ basketball coach to lead the Calloway County Lakers to a Region 1 Championship in the 57 year history of the school.

Birdsong said some of the best years of his life were spent at Marshall County High School. He said his goal was to play for a state championship at Rupp Arena. Which he said was the same goal as the players. He said, “We are going to create together that sense of pride I felt when I was here.”

He said that he had told the players to play basketball for him at Marshall County High School would be the biggest commitment they had ever made. He told the crowd that no other kids in the region played under the expectations that Marshall County High School players played under.

Birdsong said we are going to treat these guys better than they have ever been treated but we are going to expect more out of them than they have ever experienced before. Birdsong also said the program will be 1000 percent about the kids.

Terry and his wife Melissa have one daughter Hastings.