Friday wind gusts topples tree on moving car

A man and his baby escaped serious injuries when a tree fell on to his car as he traveled North Friendship Road in McCracken County on Friday.

McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the area of the 1900 block to investigate an injury collision. Upon arrival, deputies found that Mr. Allen J. Combel Jr., 27 years old from Paducah, was operating a blue 2011 Scion XB, northbound on North Friendship Road in the 1900 block. Mr. Combel was traveling with his 2 week old son, Braxton J.L. Engstrom, at the time of the collision. As Mr. Combel was traveling, a large tree was blown over by the wind, causing the tree to fall on the hood of his vehicle as he was traveling on the roadway.

Mr. Combel was treated and transported by Mercy Regional EMS to an area hospital for non-incapacitating injuries. The child in the vehicle was not injured during the collision.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by Mercy Regional EMS, Concord Fire Department, Kentucky Department of Transportation and Jason’s towing service.

The 1900 block of North Friendship Road was restricted to one lane of traffic for approximately 1 hour for the investigation and cleanup of this collision.