Paducah woman arrested in vehicle stolen out of Marshall County

Melanie M. Wilkins, age 43, of Paducah, was arrested Thursday night in McCracken County.

At approximately 10:57 PM, deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to an address on McNeil-Alsip Rd. for a vehicle driving through yards and tearing up the property.

Upon arrival, deputies located Wilkins in the driver’s seat of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado. The vehicle was running although severely damaged and lodged a tree line in front of the residence.

Throughout the investigation Wilkins would not provide deputies with her correct name but did admit to consuming alcohol. After determining Wilkins true identity, it was discovered that she had a suspended operator’s license.

The vehicle Wilkins was operating had been reported stolen out of Marshall County earlier this week. Deputies also located a stolen firearm inside the vehicle.

Wilkins was taken into custody without further incident and lodged in McCracken County Regional Jail and charged with:

Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence Alc/Drugs/ETC. (Agg. Circumstances) 1 st Offense

Offense Operating on Suspended or Revoked License

Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or More

Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)

Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon

Giving Officer False Name or Address

The investigation is continuing and additional charges are likely.