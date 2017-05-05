Public assistance requested in locating Calvert City man

McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating 36 year old Joshua A. Neeble of Calvert City, Ky.

Neeble was involved in a domestic dispute at a local convenience store in the Reidland, Kentucky area earlier today, Friday, May 5. When deputies arrived to conduct the investigation and attempted to identify Neeble he fled from deputies into a nearby residential area where he ultimately eluded apprehension.

Neeble’s charges consist of Fleeing and Evading Police 1st Degree ( Motor Vehicle), Reckless Driving and two counts of Criminal Mischief 3rd degree.

If anyone knows of Neeble’s current whereabouts they are asked to contact the McCracken Co Sheriff’s Department at (270)444-4719 or their nearest law Enforcement Agency.