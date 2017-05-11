KSP Announces New Hiring Guidelines For State Troopers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (May 11, 2017) – The Kentucky State Police will now be able to accept more applications than ever thanks to new hiring qualifications established by the legislature. Anyone who possesses a high school diploma or GED and has three years of work experience now qualifies to apply for employment as a Kentucky State Trooper.

Prior to the new guideline, applicants were required to have 60 hours of college credit, two years of active duty military experience, or two years of certified police officer experience. These qualifications will still apply by generating bonus points for applicants in the selection process.

Sgt. Brad Arterburn, commander of the KSP Recruitment Branch, believes this is a positive step for the agency. “By taking applicants with a high school diploma or GED, we should greatly increase number of applicants we have to choose from,” he said. “That will ensure that we can choose the very best to become our next troopers.”

According to Arterburn, the change should not be interpreted as a lowering of standards for trooper applicants. “All applicants still have to go through a rigorous hiring process that includes a written test, physical test, oral interview, polygraph exam, a very thorough background investigation, medical exam, and psychological exam,” he said. “Also, all those who are accepted still have to complete the 24-week Kentucky State Police Academy, one of the toughest law enforcement training programs in the country.”

KSP is now accepting applications for Cadet Class 96, which is scheduled to begin in early 2018. All application materials must be completed and returned to the Kentucky State Police Recruitment Branch by Friday, June 23, 2017. Town hall meetings will take place around the state in May and June to provide more information on the application process as well as the day-to-day duties of a state trooper.

For more information, visit the Kentucky State Police Recruitment website at http://www.kentuckystatepolice.org/recruit/process.html. Applicants may also call the Recruitment office toll-free at 1-866-360-3165 during office hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or leave a message any other time.