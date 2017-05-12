Calvert City Police need help identifying shoplifter

Posted on by No Comments ↓
Ford F-150 truck

Ford F-150 truck

Calvert City Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a man that was photographed on surveillance shoplifting two large beef tenderloins from the Food Giant on Fifth Avenue. The incident occurred on Friday, May 12, at approximately 11:30 a.m.
The man left the scene in a newer model, dark blue Ford F-150 truck with chrome step-bars and tool box in the bed. The truck was last seen heading East on 5th Avenue towards Lone Valley Road.
Visit The Lake News Facebook page for videos.  www.facebook.com/thelakenews

If you recognize the individual or see the truck and suspect, please notify the Calvert City Police at 270-395-4545.

smaller version

smaller version

 

Surveillance photo at Calvert City Food Giant.

Surveillance photo at Calvert City Food Giant.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>