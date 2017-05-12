Calvert City Police need help identifying shoplifter

Calvert City Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a man that was photographed on surveillance shoplifting two large beef tenderloins from the Food Giant on Fifth Avenue. The incident occurred on Friday, May 12, at approximately 11:30 a.m.

The man left the scene in a newer model, dark blue Ford F-150 truck with chrome step-bars and tool box in the bed. The truck was last seen heading East on 5th Avenue towards Lone Valley Road.

If you recognize the individual or see the truck and suspect, please notify the Calvert City Police at 270-395-4545.

