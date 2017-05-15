Coach Birdsong to conduct Marshall County Hoops Camp

Marshall County Hoops Camp

Marshall County Hoops Camp 2017 will be conducted by Head Coach Terry Birdsong and the MCHS coaching staff, along with both former and current MC basketball players. Camp features include: Individual instruction, special situations, team drills and games, offensive skill development, defensive drills and concepts. Each camper will receive a t-shirt. Cost is $50 per person or $90 for both sessions.

Session One will be held June 5-8. This basic fundamental camp involving daily instruction, both individual and team competitions, and valuable insight from guest speakers. The main focus this week will be improving overall skills on both sides of the ball.

Session Two will be held July 10-13. This session will be an extension of the first camp, with more emphasis on offensive instruction. It will focus mainly on shooting, ball handling, passing, and 3 on 3 play. It will also involve competitions designed to develop individual and team play.For questions, please send email to: terry.birdsong@marshall.kyschools.us OR sawyer.donohoo@marshall.kyschools.us

Registration forms are available to print by clicking here.