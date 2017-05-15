Muhlenburg wins state fishing tournament

Calvert City – Taylor Harris boated a 7 lb. 7 oz. largemouth bass Saturday that along with four other big fish he and his team mate Braxten Beasley caught on Kentucky Lake totaled 21 pounds and 14 ounces to give them the 2017 KHSAA State Bass Fishing Championship. The big sack of fish boosted them up and out of the pack and gave them a fantastic two-day total weight of 38 pounds and 10 ounces of fish.

Harris said he caught his big fish in deep water near sunken brush piles with a 7/8 ounce shaky head he was just bumping along. The early morning hours was slow for Harris and Beasley but they caught fish all day long after the sun warmed things up.

Madison Southern’s Blake Harold and Cameron Cochran also turned in a huge two-day total of 36 pounds and 15 ounces. They were one of the top three teams on day one with 19 pounds and 9 ounces of fish and they caught 17 pounds and 6 ounces of fish on Saturday which normally would have been enough fish to take the win.

Marshall County High School had two teams in the state championship. Both of them had strong finishes. Tanner Martin and Gavin Grant were in fourth place after fishing Friday with 19 pounds and three ounces of fish. But the bite didn’t hold out for them on Saturday when they only boated three fish but they weighed in a 6 pounds and 12 ounces which placed then at 22nd in the field. Their two-day total weight was 25 pounds and 15 ounces of fish.

Conor Washburn and Riley Harris finished in 21st place for Marshall County with solid catches on both days. On Friday they had 14 pounds and 2 ounces of fish. Saturday they caught five fish again that weighed 12 pounds and 4 ounces for a two-day total of 26 pounds and 6 ounces.

The state tournament was fished on Kentucky Lake and each of the 64 teams in the competition caught fish on the first day of the tournament. Each of the top 11 finishing teams in the tournament caught more than 30 pounds of fish during the two-day event.

Wolfe County led the tournament after the first day of fishing on Friday with 19 pounds and nine ounces of fish. Wolfe’s Jeremiah Terrill and Nathan Landshaw finished in third place after catching 13 pounds and six ounces of fish on the final day of the tournament.

Terrill and Landshaw turned in limits of five fish both days but they just didn’t get the size of fish they needed to hang onto the top slot in the tournament. Still Wolfe County had a two-day total weight of fish of 32 pounds and 15 ounces which is a strong finish in a two-day bass fishing tournament on any level.

Kentucky Lake got high marks from the fishermen and fisherwomen. The huge body of water produces more and much larger fish than many of the high school angles are used to catching on their home lakes.

Midway University/KHSAA Female Student Athlete of the Year Morgan Miracle, Garrard County was honored on Saturday. She was one of three female high school anglers to qualify to fish in the 64-team KHSAA State Bass Fishing tournament.

The complete order of finish of all 64 teams and their daily catch is available by clicking this link.