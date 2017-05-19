Calvert City semi vs. car crash leaves Gilbertsville man with serious injuries

CALVERT CITY, KY (May 18, 2017) – Kentucky State Police are investigating a two vehicle collision that sent one driver by helicopter to Vanderbilt. On Thursday, May 18, 2017, at 5:43 p.m., KSP Post 1 received a report of an injury collision on Highway 62 near the exit ramps of Interstate 24. Upon the arrival of Troopers and other first responders, it was determined one driver had serious injuries.

Patrick H. Lowe, age 56 of Berea, Kentucky, was operating a 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer eastbound on Highway 62, attempting to make a left turn onto the ramp for Interstate 24 eastbound. Garrett N. Dossett, age 28, of Gilbertsville, Kentucky was operating a silver 2009 Pontiac Vibe westbound on Highway 62 approaching the ramp intersection. Preliminary investigation has shown Mr. Lowe failed to yield right of way to the Pontiac Vibe while making his left turn. The operators of both vehicles are believed to have been wearing seat belts and alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

Patrick Lowe was not injured during the collision. Garrett Dossett was flown by Air Evac to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee for treatment of life threatening injuries.

KSP was assisted on scene by Marshall County Sheriff Department, Calvert City Police Department, Livingston County Ambulance, Marshall County Ambulance, Gilbertsville Fire Department, Calvert City Fire Department, Palma-Briensburg Fire Department, and Air Evac.

The investigation is continuing by Trooper Nathaniel Day. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.