Texas woman arrested in Lyon County for drug offenses

EDDYVILLE, KY (May 19, 2017) – Troopers assigned to the Kentucky State Police Post 1 Interdiction Team arrested the passenger of a car stopped just before 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Troopers stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation on Interstate 24 in Lyon County. During the traffic stop, Troopers located approximately 3 ounces of cocaine along with approximately 1 ounce of codeine. The street value of the drugs is estimated at $4000.00.

The passenger of the vehicle, Britany N. Avery, 32, of Travis, Texas was arrested and charged with First Degree Trafficking of Controlled Substance (Cocaine) and Third Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance. Avery was lodged in Caldwell County Jail.