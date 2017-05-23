Relay For Life of Marshall County set for June 9

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Marshall County will be held Friday, June 9, 2017 from 4:00 PM until 11:00 PM at the Marshall County High School.

The event will kick off by celebrating everyone who’s been affected by cancer. Whether someone’s been diagnosed for 10 days or been cancer-free for 10 years, they gather together for the crowd to cheer them on.

Survivors Lap

Survivors define courage and inspire those facing a cancer diagnosis. Their strength is honored with each step they take around the first lap. If you know anyone who’s overcome cancer, invite them to join.

Caregivers Lap

Caring for others is such a selfless act, which is why we honor caregivers with a lap. They often walk with the person they’ve supported.

Luminaria Ceremony

Each Luminaria bag represents a loved one lost to cancer, brings support to those affected by it, and honors survivors. This powerful moment gives people the opportunity to grieve but also offers hope and comfort.

Closing Ceremony

To celebrate all that has been accomplished together and remember those lost. Together, we commit to take action and help end the pain and suffering of cancer.

Relay For Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Relay is staffed and coordinated by volunteers in more than 5,200 communities and 27 countries. Volunteers give of their time and effort because they believe it’s time to take action against cancer.

Please participate at these events to bring communities together to remember loved ones lost, honor survivors of all cancers, and raise money to help the American Cancer Society make a global impact on cancer.

Ribbons of HOPE Pageant will be held June 4, at 1:00 p.m. at the Woodman of the World Building in Benton,.

Under the age of 20 years will compete in 2 events. Sunday best and Hollywood theme! Entry fee is $25

0-11 months, 1 yr, 2 yr, 3-4 yr, 5-7 yr, 8-10 yr- no makeup, 11-13 yr- light makeup is allowed but not necessary, 14-19 yr. Age divisions subject to change.

20 years and up compete only in Sunday/Formal wear. Entry fee is $10

For information visit Relay For Life of Marshall County, KY on Facebook or www.relayforlife.org/marshallky