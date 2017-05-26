Memorial Day Weekend events

Below is a list of just a few events and services that will take place this Memorial Day weekend.



Craft Show at Kentucky Dam Village

CALVERT CITY, Ky. – Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park will hold its Arts and Crafts Show May 27-28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. The Memorial Day weekend show will feature handcrafted artwork, artist demonstrations, face painting and food concessions. The show will be at the park’s Old Beach area overlooking Kentucky Lake.

Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park has a lodge, cottages, campground, restaurant, 18-hole golf course, marina, gift shop and many other recreational opportunities. The resort is 21 miles southeast of Paducah. Take Interstate 24 to Exit 27. For information, call 270-362-4276. For more information about Kentucky Dam Village and other Kentucky State Parks, visit www.parks.ky.gov

Adam & the H-Bombs in Memorial Park

Enjoy the weekend Kick-Off of the Saturday Summer Nights in Calvert City’s Memorial Park, May 27th. This concert will feature “Adam & the H Bombs” Band on stage from 6 – 9 p.m. Help spread the word and enjoy great entertainment in Calvert City’s great parks.

Memorial Day Celebration and Decoration Day

Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 8 AM the American Legion Post #217 in Burna, Kentucky, will be hosting their annual Memorial Day celebration. This is an event many look forward to as not only a day to honor our deceased veterans but also to decorate the cemeteries and as the starting of summer. The Post 217’s memorial service will be held under the new shelter in the memorial garden and will begin at 8 AM. Guest speaker will be Lt. Col. John Watson of Marion. He is a 1985 ROTC top graduate. Singing the National Anthem will be Dee Wright of Burna. A light continental breakfast will be offered to all in attendance by the Auxiliary members. You are encouraged to visit the memorial garden and you should still be out in time to attend the church of your choice. The memorial garden is open daily for visitors.

Memorial Worship Service at Memorial Park

There will be a Memorial Day Worship at Calvert City’s Memorial Park on Sunday May 28th at 9:00 am with Live Praise Band & Free Donuts. Come casual and bring your lawn chairs.

Cumberland River Campground Music Celebration

Memorial Day Music Celebration, May 28, from 7-10 p.m., at Cumberland River Campground, 811 Jack Walker Rd, Tiline. Come eat good food, swing and sway to the music of Clay-Bo and Harlan and visit with your friends and neighbors. $3 single, $5 couple, campers $0. Bring a chair.

Memorial Day Ceremony at Mike Miller Park

The annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Mike Miller Park will be Monday, May 29 and will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Jerry G. English Veteran’s Plaza. Speakers will be Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal and State Representative Will Coursey.

Honoring Veterans Ceremony

American Legion Post 236 is honoring Veterans buried at two Marshall County cemeteries on May 29,2017. We will be at Starks Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. and at Union Ridge Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. Everyone who has Veterans buried is welcome to attend.