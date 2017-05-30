Knights of Columbus Charity Golf Tournament set for June 24

The Calvert City Knights of Columbus would like to invite you to participate in the 22nd annual Charity Golf Tournament on Saturday, June 24, at Kentucky Dam Village Golf Course. As always, proceeds from the golf tournament will benefit local charitable organizations that provide support and assistance to those in the surrounding communities who need it most. Please consider participating on one or more of the following ways:

Sponsor a Hole – $100 – Hole sponsors will have a sign displayed at either a tee or green. Please send a check along with a business card with logo or message to:

Knights of Columbus, Msgr. Albert J. Thompson council #10988, P.O. Box 767, Calvert City, KY 42029. Play Golf!! – $75 per player – includes cart, green fee, beverage and snacks during play, and dinner immediately following the tournament. A golfer registration form may be found by clicking here. Donate to the raffle – Do you have any promotional items, gift certificates, discounted service offers, other giveaway items, etc…These are perfect for the raffle prizes held at the end of the tournament.

New hole sponsor logo/messages are due before June 3 to ensure your sign gets printed correctly and in a timely manner. Signs are still available from previous years’ sponsors. Golfer/Team registrations are due by June 17. Raffle donations will be accepted anytime up until June 24.

The Knights of Columbus sincerely appreciates you or your business/organization serving as a supporter of this event and humbly request your continued generosity this year. For additional information, please contact Michael Canon at 270-847-7661, bayne8181@gmail.com or contact Phillip Scheidegger at 270-331-1445, shydigger1@yahoo.com.

KofC looks forward to hearing from you in the weeks leading up to the tournament or seeing you on the course on June 24.