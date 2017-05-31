Heavy traffic expected along 400 Mile Yard Sale route through Sunday

Traffic ADVISORY



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is asking shoppers who plan to participate in the 400 Mile Yard Sale along US 68 through Kentucky to be safety-minded this weekend. The yard sale event is scheduled for June 1-4, 2017. It extends across southern Kentucky from Paducah through the Lakes Region to Bowling Green before turning northeast into central Kentucky and on into Lexington.

Motorists who regularly travel US 68 through Kentucky should be prepared to encounter heavy traffic volume. Shoppers are asked to be courteous and avoid parking in spots that block the view of oncoming traffic.

Rear-end collisions are fairly common as drivers watch for yard sales rather than traffic in front of them. Transportation officials suggest you take the team approach where passengers watch for yard sale opportunities so the driver can concentrate on the road ahead.

Vendors are reminded to avoid setting up booths on state right-of way. Vendors should set up where there is ample parking off the roadway.

For more information on the 400 Mile Yard Sale along US 68 go to http://www.400mile.com/

