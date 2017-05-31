Princeton man charged with murder of Eddyville woman

EDDYVILLE, KY (May 31, 2017) – Kentucky State Police have charged a Princeton man with Murder, following the discovery of a body in a residence in Lyon County. On May 30, 2017 at approximately 7:00 p.m., KSP Post 1 Troopers responded to Oak Drive in Lyon County for a report of a dead body. Upon the arrival of Troopers, they located Lisa A. Pace, age 51, of Eddyville, Kentucky inside her residence with multiple gunshot wounds. Assistant Eddyville Coroner Kris Dunn pronounced Ms. Pace deceased at the residence.

During the early parts of the investigation, information was received indicating a man had been arrested in Ms. Pace’s vehicle in Hopkins County. Madisonville Police Department had arrested Ernest E. Atwood Jr., age 19, of Princeton, Kentucky, for DUI and License to be in Possession at 3:35 p.m. Mr. Atwood had been lodged in the Hopkins County Jail.

Ernest E. Atwood Jr. and Lisa A. Pace are distantly related family members.

On 05/31/2017, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Kentucky State Police charged Atwood Jr. with Murder in regards to the death of Lisa Pace. He remains lodged in the Hopkins County Jail.

Ms. Pace is scheduled for an autopsy at 10:00 this morning in Madisonville.

Kentucky State Police were assisted during the investigation by Eddyville Police Department, Lyon County Sheriff Department, Madisonville Police Department, Hopkins County Jail, Lyon County Coroner’s Office, and Lyon County Ambulance Service.

The investigation is continuing by Detective Cory Hamby. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.