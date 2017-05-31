When Cancer Comes Back

By Loyd Ford

The Lake News

There are many things in life that we would like to do more than once, but cancer isn’t one of them. Cancer is the leading cause of death worldwide and nearly one in four people in the United States will die of Cancer. Bradford Salyers was one of the lucky ones to beat cancer; he is one of those growing numbers of cancer survivors, until it came back.

Brad, and everybody calls him Brad, is a great Dad to his two kids and a committed Marshall County Marshal statistician, a Scout leader and just as co-worker Julie Morgan describes him a “great guy”. Brad has been chosen to be evaluated by a colorectal cancer specialist at Alvin J. Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis.

Alvin J. Siteman Cancer Center is one of the cancer treatment facilities in the United States to receive an “Exceptional” rating from the National Cancer Institute, which is the highest rating possible from the institute. If Brad is accepted for treatment at the St. Louis cancer center according to Morgan he may also be accepted to participate in trials, experimental medications and possibly new treatments that may not be covered by the insurance he has at work.

Morgan says Brad has good insurance at work but the treatments and doctor bills are very expensive and the policy he has may or may not pay for any experimental medications or treatments. Morgan said her step-father would not be alive today after seven years if it were not for experimental medications.

Medical bills are already piling up for Brad. He receives chemo treatment every other week in Paducah. Morgan says the treatments are making him so sick he isn’t able to work at all the week he receives a treatment, so he is just working every other week.

Morgan who is also a self-described basketball Mom talked about how now for about 20-years Brad has kept stats for both the boys’ and girls’ basketball team. A task he devotes countless hours to even when he is not at the games.

For years Brad has freely shared his game stats with The Lake News to go with our game stories. He works to compile records not only for Marshall County High School teams but for all the team who play at Hoopfest. He shares stats with parents, coaches, and media and just about anyone that needs them.

He loves the game and he has committed a large part of his life to Marshall County basketball. Morgan says, “He also calculates stats for “those basketball parents” who bug him to death throughout the season wanting their kid’s stats when Brad could just tell them to go online on the KHSAA scoreboard and figure their kid’s stats themselves. But that’s Brad for you…he never says “no,” to anyone who asks for his help, and he does all the calculating for the parents anyway – on his own time.”

In addition to Marshall County basketball Brad has been very much involved in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. He has worked to produce Pinewood Derbies and camping trips for boys and the scouts have honored him for those efforts.

Morgan and others are promoting a “gofundme” site for Brad where his friends can make financial donations to go toward his medical and other expenses while he is battling cancer. The site also has information about Brad’s lifelong commitment to his community.

Anyone can make a donation to assist Brad in his battle with cancer by visiting his “gofundme” site at: https://www.gofundme.com/Brad-Salyers