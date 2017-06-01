Two vehicle collision claims life of Calvert City man

BENTON, KY (May 31, 2017) – A Calvert City man died in a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday afternoon in Benton.

Kentucky State Police report indicates that at approximately 4:00 p.m., KSP received a call from Marshall County Dispatch, requesting troopers respond to a two vehicle injury collision at the intersection of Highway 641 and Church Grove Road.

Preliminary investigation has shown Tommy A. Redell, age 29, of Calvert City, Kentucky, was attempting to cross Highway 641 from Church Grove Road in a 2000 Chevy Malibu. At the same time, Harold M. Thomas, age 37, of Hardin, Kentucky was driving a 2000 Dodge Durango southbound approaching the Church Grove Road intersection. Redell failed to yield the right of way to Thomas and the vehicles collided in the intersection.

Marshall County Ambulance transported Harold M. Thomas to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Marshall County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and pronounced Tommy A. Redell deceased.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the collision. Both drivers are believed to have been wearing their seatbelts.

KSP was assisted on scene by Benton Police Department, Marshall County Ambulance, Marshall County Coroner’s Office, and Benton Fire Department.

The investigation is continuing by Sergeant Derek Smith.