Walk the Walk at Marshall County Relay For Life June 9

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Marshall County, Kentucky will be held Friday, June 9, 2017 from 4:00 PM until 11:00 PM at the Marshall County High School. The event will kick off by celebrating everyone who’s been affected by cancer. Whether someone’s been diagnosed for 10 days or been cancer-free for 10 years, they gather together for the crowd to cheer them on.

Survivors Lap: Survivors define courage and inspire those facing a cancer diagnosis. Their strength is honored with each step they take around the first lap. If you know anyone who’s overcome cancer, invite them to join.

Caregivers Lap: Caring for others is such a selfless act, which is why we honor caregivers with a lap. They often walk with the person they’ve supported.

Luminaria Ceremony: Each Luminaria bag represents a loved one lost to cancer, brings support to those affected by it, and honors survivors. This powerful moment gives people the opportunity to grieve but also offers hope and comfort.

Closing: To celebrate all that has been accomplished together and remember those lost. Together, we commit to take action and help end the pain and suffering of cancer.

Please participate at these events to bring communities together to remember loved ones lost, honor survivors of all cancers, and raise money to help the American Cancer Society make a global impact on cancer.