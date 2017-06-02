Celebrate National Trails Day on June 3rd

Hosted and organized by the American Hiking Society, National Trails Day is a nationally coordinated event to draw attention to trail systems all across the country and introduce people to the benefits of trails. Begun in 1993, National Trails Day provides opportunities to enjoy and support trail systems in their areas.

Events range from guided trail excursions to performing trail maintenance. The American Hiking Society also seeks to connect existing trail stewards and recruit new people to become advocates for trails.

In Kentucky, there are several opportunities to take part in a National Trails Day event. Most notably, several Kentucky State Parks have events in coordination with National Trails Day. These events include Trail Cleanups at Natural Bridge State Resort Park, an evening lantern hike at John James Audubon State Park, and more.

The Kentucky Department of Tourism encourages all trail users to make plans to get out and take part in National Trails Day. Find a sponsored event near you, or simply grab some friends and head out to your favorite trail.

To see a full list of National Trails Day events at Kentucky State Parks, visit www.parks.ky.gov. For all sponsored events in Kentucky, and across the country, visit www.nationaltrailsday.americanhiking.org.

To find information about all of the outdoor opportunities and locations, as well as a calendar of events happening all across Kentucky, visit the Office of Adventure Tourism’s website at www.getoutky.com. Don’t forget to “like” us on Facebook, www.facebook.com/KYOutdoorAdventure, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram @kyadventures.