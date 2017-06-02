Off Duty Troopers Rescue Canine Trapped Inside Tree

HAPPY, HAPPY, HAPPY POST FOR THE DAY!!! To cute not to share.

SALEM, KY (June 2, 2017) – Two off duty Kentucky State Troopers rescued a dog trapped inside a tree Thursday afternoon. KSP Sergeant Michael Williams and Trooper Gerick Sullivan were mowing a cemetery in Salem, Kentucky when they heard the barks of a dog coming from a wooded area. After several minutes of looking, the troopers found a dachshund, later identified as “Rocco”, trapped inside the trunk of a tree.