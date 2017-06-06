19th Annual Pickin’ Party Old-time Music Festival

LAND BETWEEN THE LAKES, KY/TN –The Homeplace 1850s Working Farm hosts the Pickin’ Party Old-Time Music Festival on Saturday and Sunday, June 10 and 11, 2017, from 10 am to 5:30 pm at Land Between the Lakes in Kentucky and Tennessee. Festival and farm admission is $7 ages 13 and up, $5 ages 5-12, and free for ages 4 and under.

“Hear some of the best string bands and old time musicians and singers in the south,” says Cindy Earls, Lead Interpreter at the Homeplace 1850s Farm. “We have local performer, songwriter and folklorist Nathan Blake Lynn; and fiddler Josh Coffey to serve as master of ceremonies for this festival in the hollow. We also ask that everyone thank our sponsors–Kentucky Machine and Engineering in Cadiz, KY, and Murray State’s WKMS, who help make this event possible.”

Old-time music is a tradition of our ancestors, brought with them from the old world, then changed to reflect their new homes. Old-time music is our connection to the past; we can hear the voices of our forefathers telling stories of hardships and sorrows, as well as celebrations and joys.

This year’s lineup includes crowd favorites as well as newcomers:

Mandolin builder Mike Holmes also works his craft all weekend and offers his handmade mandolins for sale. In the event of rain, the Pickin’ Party moves to the indoor theater.

Afternoons on the farm also feature children’s 1850s play time, weaving, blacksmithing, meet our oxen and knitting in public. Visitors are encouraged to bring their knitting needles and knit while listening to music straight from the past.

Bring lawn chairs or ground blankets to relax under the cool shade trees while enjoying old-time music. The festival offers open mic opportunities for local musicians and attendees. Festival food is available for purchase at the farm. Visitors may bring their instruments for jamming and open mic sessions on both days at the Homeplace. See the Homeplace Pickin’ Party Gazette for more information.