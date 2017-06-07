Fishing tournament funds local children’s programs and Ronald McDonald Houses

Raising big money and catching big fish was the order of the day at the annual Ronald McDonald House Charities Fishing Tournament held at KY Dam Marina. The local charity netted over $40,000 to support local children’s programs as well as the area Ronald McDonald Houses.

Buddy Andrews, Benton,KY, led the Paducah team of Mike and Riley Love to have the winning catch of 22.76 pounds. They weighed in a Big Fish of 6.67 pounds.

Second Place was claimed by Cameron Brooks, Murray,KY, along with Henry Coffman and Dwain Shelly of Granite City, IL. They weighed in 21.04 pounds.

20.37 pounds took third place caught by Jerry Wallace, Mayfield,KY, with teammates Jim Smith and Terry Wade of Gilbertsville.

As part of the weekend festivities, checks were presented to representatives of the St. Louis Ronald House and Louisville Ronald House, each for $25,000.

The RMHC chapter serves western KY, southern IL and southeast MO. More than 70,000 children were positively impacted by the $200,000 in grant awards in 2016.