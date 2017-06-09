Marshall County Refuse and Arkema Team Up for a Cleaner Environment

Environmental issues are a big concern in our world today and Marshall County Refuse is taking the initiative to a higher level. With their cardboard recycling program, businesses and corporations are encouraged to become a part of the bigger picture by having a cardboard recycle receptacle placed at their location. With the efforts of Marvin Stokes, Board Chairman of Marshall County Refuse and Supervisor Troy English the program has been expanded from the initial 43 businesses participating to approximately 120 to date.

The two newest industry locations to join the program are Arkema, and just over a month ago, Ashland Chemical, both located in Calvert City. Estron Chemical, also in Calvert City, previously joined and was the first industry to become a member. The three corporations are anticipated to be the largest industry donators of recyclable cardboard so far.

According to Supervisor Troy English, from January 1, 2017 to date, 177.49 tons of cardboard has been collected with Ashland leading the way at .98 tons.

Commissioner Rick Cocke said “This is just another way our local government and industry are teaming up for a better environment”.

For information on how a business or industry can get on board with the recycling program, please contact the Marshall County Refuse at 270-527-8437.