Kentucky State Police Arrest Four Soldiers in Sexual Assault Investigation

MURRAY, KY (June 14, 2017) – Kentucky State Police have arrested four Kentucky National Guard soldiers following the investigation of a sexual assault in Calloway County. On June 3, 2017, KSP Post 1 responded to Murray-Calloway County Hospital at approximately 10:00 a.m. for a report of a sexual assault. KSP took all four suspects into custody later that same day. Preliminary investigation has shown the four suspects were in Calloway County in preparation for weekend deployment. It has also shown the victim was provided alcohol and was then sexually assaulted by these four suspects.

Anthony R. Tubolino, age 25, of Auburn, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Rape, Second Degree Sodomy, and Third Degree Unlawful Transaction with a Minor.

Tyler A. Hart, age 19, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with First Degree Sexual Abuse and Second Degree Sodomy.

Austin L. Dennis, age 21, of Monfordville, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Sodomy.

Jacob F. Ruth, age 22, of Monfordville, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Sodomy.

All four suspects were lodged in Calloway County Jail.

The Kentucky National Guard assisted KSP during the investigation and has remained cooperative through the investigation.The investigation is continuing by Detective Cory Hamby.